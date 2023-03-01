LEBER, Dorothy May



Age 93 of Miamisburg, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 25, 2023. She was born April 5, 1929 , in Dayton to the late Andrew H. and Catherine E. Dieker. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Karl Leber; sister, Kay King; brother-in-law, Allen Hill Sr. Dorothy is survived by her children, Linda (David) Curtis, Lloyd (Sue) Leber, Lyle (Leann) Leber; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Andrew Dieker; sister, Sharon Hill; brother-in-law, JC King; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and loved ones. She loved attending Community Harvest Church. Dorothy was a very family oriented person and loved having her family around. A visitation will be from 11:00am – 1:00pm on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Ave. Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Funeral services will be at 1:00pm Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Meade officiating. Graveside services follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be shared at



