Lebaroff, Larry M.



Larry M. Lebaroff, 69, of Springfield, passed away September 14, 2023 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born July 5, 1954 in Springfield, the son of Jim and Anna (Haynes) Lebaroff. Larry had graduated from the Ohio State University, where he played football. He was retired from a very successful career with Meijer, where he was in charge of 57 stores in three states. He had played softball for 25 years for Stroh's. He enjoyed playing in pool and dart tournaments, and he loved traveling and going to casinos. Survivors include his loving fiancée, Kelly R. Houchins; sons, Logan, Chris, and LT Lebaroff, and Hunter Houchins; brother, Mike (Barb) Lebaroff; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Lebaroff, and his parents. Larry was a kind and giving man. He helped many people during his life. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Mark Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



