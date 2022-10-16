LEAVERTON, David Nelson



Age 80 of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday evening, October 11, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church, Rev. Dan Lamb will officiate. The graveside committal service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Bellbrook Cemetery, 3939 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon on Wednesday at the church. The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit



www.turnerfuneralhomes.com