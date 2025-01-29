Leathers, Patricia

LEATHERS (McNamara), Patricia Susanna



age 86, passed away on January 26, 2025. Pat was born in Oceanside, New York, on March 8, 1938, and was the youngest of seven children to Thomas Francis and Anna Kathryn McNamara, all of whom preceded her in death. She graduated from the Immaculate Conception Academy in Washington, D.C. Pat was a member of the Queen of Martyrs Parish in Dayton for more than 60 years and was extremely loyal to her Catholic faith. A determined single mother of seven children. Her infant son, Mark, preceded her in death in 1959. She is survived by her children: Caroline Michel (John, deceased), Alan Leathers (Sheila), Anne Leathers, Cindy Dix (Nicholas), Maura Schmitt (Tobias), and Andrea McClain (Marlana). She was incredibly proud of her eleven grandchildren and her six great grandchildren. Known for her quick wit and her gift for never knowing a stranger, Pat will be deeply missed by her many friends. Her children will always remain grateful for her many sacrifices over the years and take comfort in knowing she is at peace and reunited with loved ones who have gone before her. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, January 30, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 4134 Cedar Ridge Drive, Dayton, on Friday, January 31, at 10:30 a.m. A private Christian burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton in Pat's honor. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com



