Leach, Emil Gene



LEACH, Emil Gene, a staple in the softball dugout and on the basketball court at Kenton Ridge High School for more than three decades, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Hospice of Dayton. He was 92. Emil was born July 1, 1930, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Charles and Gladys (Rhodes) Leach. He was a veteran of the United States Army and member of BPOE # 51. At Kenton Ridge, he served many roles for girls athletic teams over a span of 32 years, earning the title of "team executive" for the basketball and softball teams. "He did it all," said former girls head coach and friend Ed Foulk, from score keeping, to record book keeping, to leading drills and acting as Santa when the occasion called for it. Survivors include six children, Dale (Linda) Leach, Linda (Van) Eancheff, Sharon (John Sharp) Leach, Chris Leach, Richard (Michelle) Leach and Renee Whipp; stepsons, Dale and Roger Banfield; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; two siblings, Joyce Egan and Bob Leach; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Leach in 2021; a daughter, Diane Leach; three brothers, Charles, William and Ronald Leach; and a stepson, Dwayne Banfield. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 5 at 6:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior, beginning at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home. A private inurnment will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Tremont City, OH at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Emil's name to the Kenton Ridge High School Boosters Softball Fund.

