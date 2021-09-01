LEACH, Charles Rhodes "Charlie"



Age 93 of Naples, Florida, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away 8/29/21, at home. He was born at home in Lawrenceville, Ohio, on August 22, 1928, the son of the late Charles and Gladys (Rhodes) Leach. After graduating from Lawrenceville High School he joined the U.S. Army. Upon



being discharged from the Army he earned his Bachelor's in Education from The Ohio State University and later obtained his Masters Degree from Wright State University and taught at Northwestern and South High Schools. He enjoyed many years of playing softball with the "Ole Timers League" in



Naples. He is survived by his wife Shirley (Wigglesworth) Leach, daughters Terri (Darren) McClintock and Karen (Gary) Raymond, grandsons Justin Simpson and Michael (Tiffany Maynard) Clements, and great-grand-daughter Chloe



Clements. He is also survived by brothers Emil (Alice) Leach and Bobby Joe (Bonnie) Leach and sister Joyce (William) Egan and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Pamela Murphy, brothers William Leach and Ronald Leach. The family would also like to thank Mike Hopkins aka (Jake The Snake) for



being a wonderful friend. Private internment will take place in Mt Calvary Cemetery, Tremont City, Ohio.

