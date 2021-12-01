LEACH, Alice A.



82, a longtime Springfield resident, passed away November 19, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Alice was born September 15, 1939, in Ashland, KY, the daughter of Haskell and



Sarah Waugh Clevenger. She retired in 1997 from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services after 24 years of



employment. Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Emil Leach; sons Dale Banfield and Roger Banfield, both of



Kentucky; a daughter, Renee Whipp, of Springfield; stepsons Dale (Linda) Leach, Chris Leach and Richard (Michelle) Leach, all of Springfield; stepdaughters Linda (Van) Eancheff and Sharon (John Sharp) Leach, both of Springfield; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. A son, Dwayne Banfield, preceded her in death. Alice was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.



Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, December 2, at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. The Elks will perform a service at 6:45 p.m., followed by a funeral service, with the Rev. Walter Mock officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to



Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.

