LAWWILL, Kerry Lee



U.S. veteran, age 53, went home to be with the Lord at 11:07 am on November 8, 2021. He was an avid golf player and loved all Cincinnati sports teams. He is survived by his father, Kerry Ray Lawwill, mother, Mary Lawwill, daughter, Chelsea Gibson (Tyler



Gibson) son, Kasey Lawwill (Amanda Lawwill), grandchildren Kasen, Sadie, and Jonah Gibson, brother, Jody Lawwill (Melissa Lawwill), nephew AJ Lawwill and niece Hannah Lawwill. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 13 at 12pm at Hamilton Christian Center. Floral donations can be sent there.

