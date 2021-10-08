LAWSON, Tonya M.



Age 52 of Lowell, Indiana, passed away on August 26, 2021. Tonya was an employee of the United States post office and had previously worked as an intake specialist for Intervention Services and Narconon where she was able to help countless families and individuals who were battling addiction - she will always be remembered for her compassionate support by those who she worked with and advocated for. She is preceded in death by her mother and step-dad, James (Papa) and Cindi Geiger. She is survived by her father, Ken (Mary Jo) Lawson, her siblings, Mark (Lori) Lawson, Valerie (Ron) Weaver, Scott Lawson, Keri (Rob) Hollencamp, Mike Lawson, her nieces and nephews, Paige, Grace and Adam Lawson, Tyler Lawson, Cole and Frank Hollencamp, her step-siblings, Laurie (Marshall) Appenzeller, Julia Geiger, her step-niece and nephews, Ryan and Logan Appenzeller, Chase and Amelia Duncan and many special friends, especially Jami Bosenberg. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, October 12th at TJ Chumps in Huber Heights, Ohio, from 4:30 – 7:00 PM. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the American Humane Society in Tonya's memory.

