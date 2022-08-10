LAWSON, Lorna L.



Age 52, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center where she had been a patient for one day. Among survivors are children, Victoria Lovejoy (Ronnie Thompson), Tyler Lovejoy, Leelen Lawson and Justice Wooton; and sister, Laura Gray. Visitation will be Friday, August 12, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. John Moore officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Contributions may be made to the family in care of Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044 Phone: 513-422-4545. Her complete obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to the family at this website,



www.herr-riggs.com