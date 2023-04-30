Lawson, Linda

Lawson (Napier), Linda Mae



Linda Mae Lawson, age 84, of Dayton, passed away on April 25, 2023. She was born on February 4, 1939 to the late Robert and Ruby Napier. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed crafting, including making porcelain dolls and carving. She loved being with her family the most, having them over for meals and spending time with them. As the loving matriarch of her family, she will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lawson; and her siblings: Donald Napier, Janice Blair, Joann Gibson, Gary Napier, and David Napier. Her memory will be cherished by her children: Marcia Lawson, Larry Heys, Steve Heys, Denice Lawson, Sondra Lawson, Roberta (Clay) Foster and Kenneth E. (Shelley) Lawson II; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings: Marlene Skeans, Dorothy Skeans, John Napier, Dorsey Napier, Anita Dunn, and Robert Napier; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 12:30pm to 1:30pm on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 1:30pm. Following the service, Linda and Kenneth will be laid to rest together at Willow View Cemetery. To share a memory of Linda or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

