Lawson, Eric Duane



Eric Duane Lawson, 7, of Springfield, was born November 22nd, 2016 and passed away unexpectedly at home on December 19, 2023. Eric was affectionately known as Eric Doodle McNoodle by his mom and Eric Von Eric by his dad. Although Eric could not see he used his other senses to enjoy life. He loved snuggles, listening to music, he loved to smell and the noise of his siblings bought him joy. He had the biggest laugh and infectious smile. Eric is survived by his parents, Max and Sharon (Bills) Lawson; siblings: Chad (Angie) McInturff, Ja'mel Lawson, Kerri (Branden) Landrum, Ja'rel (Jaylynne) Lawson, Heather Arnold, Christopher McInturff, Ryan (Mariah) Morley, Alyssa Arnold, Malachi Lawson, Marcella Lawson, Gabriella Lawson, Maria Lawson, Whip Lawson, Jeremiah Lawson and Joshua Lawson and foster brother Draven. He was loved by many other family and friends and a very special tutor, Tiffany Notestine. The family will celebrate Eric's life privately in the home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletoandrue.com





