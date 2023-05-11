X

Lawson, Datha

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Lawson, Datha Mae

Age 92, former long-term resident of New Lebanon moved on to her heavenly home on May 4, 2023. In Heaven she was reunited with the love of her life, husband Charles Lawson. She was also preceded in death by daughters Darlyne and Carsi Ann and granddaughter Christina Marie. She is survived by her children Jon (Donna) Workman, Frank (Rebecca) Workman, Reba Mescher, Debra (Chuck) Comer, Ed Lawson, Charla (Roland) Eitel and Angie (Steve) Clymer along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She loved spending time with family, reading her Bible, listening to music, looking at the stars, doing word searches and enjoyed eating anything chocolate. She was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 12-1pm with funeral service to follow at 1:00pm on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Rogers Funeral Home New Lebanon. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TargetDayton.com in memory of Datha. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Rogers Funeral Homes

324 West Main Street

New Lebanon, OH

45345

https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Deis, Wesley
2
Preston, Rosalie
3
Hill, Peyton
4
Pinkerton, Harold
5
Hornbeck, James
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top