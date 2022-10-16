LAWS, Jerry Wayne



Age 64, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

