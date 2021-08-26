springfield-news-sun logo
LAWRENCE, Rosalind

LAWRENCE,

Rosalind Arnett

Born September 10, 1982, departed this life unexpectedly August 16, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memories, longtime companion, 7 children and 4 sisters. Service will be held 12 noon Friday, August 27, at Restoration Church of

Jesus Christ, 904 Vernon Dr. Visitation 11 am-12 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

