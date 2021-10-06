springfield-news-sun logo
LAWRENCE, James

LAWRENCE,

James Arthur

Age 72, of Dayton, OH, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Funeral service at

11 am, Thursday, October 7, at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 10-11 am. (Mask Required). Interment Oakwood Cemetery, Troy, AL. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

