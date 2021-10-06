LAWRENCE,
James Arthur
Age 72, of Dayton, OH, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Funeral service at
11 am, Thursday, October 7, at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 10-11 am. (Mask Required). Interment Oakwood Cemetery, Troy, AL. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral