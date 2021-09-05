LAWLER, Robert Carl



77, of New Carlisle, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021. He was born March 19, 1944, the son of Virginia and Carl Lawler. Robert was a 1962 graduate of Tecumseh High School and a 1966 graduate of Case



Institute. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, son Douglas, and cousins Richard and David. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce;



beloved dog Champ; daughter Jennifer; son-in-law Scott and granddaughter Sophia; daughter-in-law Gillian; cousins Dan, Larry and Sue, and



in-laws Doug, Carol and Ursula. He will be remembered for his love of cars, computers, jazz and movies. Most of all, Robert will be missed for his exceptional skills and devotion generously given to his family, lifelong friends and co-workers. If desired, family and friends may make memorial contributions to Bethel Township Firefighters Association, 3333 Lake Road, Medway, Ohio 45341, to honor the assistance, strength and courage they provided to Robert and Joyce for a number of years. A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date.



