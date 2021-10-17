LAWHORN, Matthew Nicholas "Mamatt" AKA



"The Lion"



Age 20, of Mason, OH, passed away at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Matthew was born in Dayton, OH, in 2001 to Tom Lawhorn and Kimberly L. Medley. He would have graduated from Mason High School in 2022. Matthew was loved by his teachers, Barb, Bobbie, and Connie, and his classmates, whom most reside with him at Brookside. Matthew was known for his infectious smile and his laughter when kids got it trouble. He gave a serious mad-face and some side-eye whenever you disturbed his sleep. Most of all, Matthew was an awesome listener and a collector of lions. He is survived by his parents, Tom and Kimberly; twin brother, Zachary; older brother, Tom Jr; older sister, Brittany; 3 nieces, 3 nephews; grandparents, Rick and Dianna Medley; great- grandma, Lenora and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Private family services. In memory of Matthew, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

