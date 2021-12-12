LAW, Griffin Ivory
Born December 4, 1949, in Campbell, AL, passed away
unexpectedly December 7, 2021. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked at
Dayton Showcase for several years. Preceded in death by his mother, Allie Mae Law Nesbit; father, Johnny Columbus Law; brothers, Johnny Columbus Jr., Henry Earl and William Frank Law, Donald James Nesbit.
Griffin was married to Karen Deborah Allen and to this union three daughters were born: Gina Monique (Darryl) Harding, Kinda Mignon Law-(Ryan) Stephens, and Kina Monise Law. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his siblings, Albert Louis, Annie Eula, Eddie
Laverne and Daniel Law; grandchildren, Kendall Ivory Law, Kareen Wesley Taylor, Crystal Monet and Christian Michael Stennett; a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews; special
caregiver, Fazzie Chowoe. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am, Tuesday, December 14, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 11 am. (Mask
Required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
