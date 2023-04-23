LaVelle, Timothy Lee



Timothy Lee LaVelle, 63, of Springfield, passed away April 20, 2023 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born January 7, 1960 in Springfield, the son of Donald and Lesta (Simon) LaVelle. Timothy was a dedicated teacher at Springfield City Schools for 24 years. He enjoyed legos and building models, and he loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Elizabeth (Weaver) LaVelle; two daughters, Cassie LaVelle and Traci LaVelle (Jesse Webb); grandchildren, Corwin Harris and Timothy Webb; sister, Miriam (Paul David) Mayse; and special nephews, Scott LaVelle and Gerald Hartman, and their children. He was preceded in death by brothers, Alan and William LaVelle, and his parents. Per Timothy's wishes, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

