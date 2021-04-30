LAVELLE, Bob



On April 26, 2021, Bob Lavelle, of Park City, Kansas, loving



husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away at age 69. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Dan and Christine Lavelle. Bob was a member of the local plumber's union. He earned his teaching degree from WSU in 1986 and taught at South High School for several years and worked at Via Christi St. Francis in Facilities and Construction Management. He enjoyed bicycling and volunteered many hours with Prairie Travelers helping develop and maintain the Sunset Trail in west Wichita and the ARTE Trail in Andover. He loved teaching and volunteered many years at St. Jude Catholic School teaching LEGO Mindstorms. He loved his family and helped us all with so many home projects. His joy, hard work and perseverance were an inspiration and blessing to us all. We will miss him tremendously. Bob is survived by his wife, Lucy; daughter, Kellie; sons, Nick (Magen), Joe and Pat of Colorado; stepsons, Luke (Kelly), Matt (Erin) and John (Beth) Barthelme; brothers, Marty (Betsy) Lavelle of Ohio, Dennis (Carolyn) Lavelle; sisters, Claudia (Don) Sanders of Florida, MaryAnn (Mark) Swanson of Georgia, and 13 grandkids. Rosary, 10:00 a.m.; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., both Friday, April 30, at St. Jude Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Catholic School, 3030 N. Amidon, Wichita, KS 67204; Prairie Travelers Sunset Trail, c/o Prairie Travelers, P.O. Box 781033, Wichita, KS 67278 and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. www.dlwichita.com.

