Lauridsen, Lawrence E.



Lawrence (Larry) Etlar Lauridsen, age 76, of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Berkeley Square. Larry was born in Hamilton on October 8, 1946, the son of the late Karl and Virginia (Johnston) Lauridsen. He graduated from Taft High School in Hamilton in 1966. He was an Army Veteran, served in Vietnam, and was awarded a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal , and two Bronze Stars. He was a member of Kiwanis and Disabled American Veterans. He volunteered at Berkeley Square, and later resided there. He was a longtime member of Bethel Community Church in Hamilton. Larry is survived by his brother, Earl Lauridsen (Laura) and his sister, Jane Bowdle (David). He was preceded in death by his wife Loretta (Rice) Lauridsen. Visitation will be held at 10-11 AM and funeral services at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Rose Hill Mausoleum Chapel, 2421 Princeton Road in Hamilton. Condolences may be left at www.Webb-Noonan.com.





Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral