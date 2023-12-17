Laugle, John

Laugle, John William

LAUGLE, John W., age 75, of Huber Heights, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at his residence. John was a retired Aerospace Engineer from WPAFB, a member of the Carillon Park Rail & Steam Society, Dayton Leiderkranz, Germania Society of Cincinnati and Greene County Fish & Game Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Celesta Laugle and sister, Jackie Becker. John is survived by his eternal friend and mother of his children, Donna; sons & daughters-in-law, J. Michael & Malissa, Gregory & Karla, Mark & Christina, Thomas & Laura, Adam & Jeannette, Alex & Rachel; sisters, Connie Fretcher & Carol Laugle; brother, Joe (Maxine) Laugle; 11 grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 PM Tuesday. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Boonshoft Museum of Discover in John's memory.

