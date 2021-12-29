Laufersweiler, Joyce

LAUFERSWEILER (Hoglund), Joyce "Darling"



Angels in Heaven, GET READY, One Singular Sensation is headed your way. Joyce "Darling" Laufersweiler (Hoglund), age 89, of Kettering, OH, passed away December 26, 2021. Joyce was born on May 27, 1932, in Columbus to Harry and



Gertrude (Deck) Hoglund. A graduate of Holy Rosary High School, she went on to attend The Ohio State University, where she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority, and most importantly met the love of her life, Tom. A spark of joy, Joyce ignited a firestorm of fun wherever she went, and raising her family was a non-stop happy adventure for her 7 children.



She was always the life of the party, but never the center of attention, and she holds the record for approaching strangers, always leaving them with a smile. She may have played the role of the dumb brunette, but make no mistake, she was



always the smartest and most generous person in the room. She partnered with Tom and together they supported many local organizations. She had the good fortune of enjoying many travels with her beloved husband. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom; parents; son, Joseph; son-in-law, Jack King; and sister, Jane Vollmer. Joyce is survived by her children, Susan King, John (Konnie), Jill (John) West, Sandra, Alex, and Max (Dawn); grandchildren, Samuel (Gwyn) King, Jacklyn King, Benjamin (Lauren) King, Alix West, Ande West, and Henry; great-grandchildren, Vivian, Jack, Samuel,



Theodore and James. A private family service will be held. The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Carlyle House and Hospice of Dayton for their compassionate care of Joyce. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com. Dear Saint Peter, please prepare for eternal HAPPY HOUR and never ending dancing!

