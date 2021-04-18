X

LAUDERBACK, Edgar

LAUDERBACK,

Edgar William

Age 87 of Long Beach, California, and formerly of Vandalia, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at The Chateau of Long Beach. He was born on April 29, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, son of Edgar and Verna (Schulz) Lauderback. After graduating high school Edgar joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Landstuhl

Army Air Base with the 526 Fighter Interceptor Squadron. He met the love of his life Edeltrud in 1957. They were married in Willoughby, Ohio, on May 16, 1959. After finishing his service and returning to the U.S., Edgar completed his A&P license in Los Angeles at Northrup Institute of Technology. Finishing first in his graduating class, he accepted a job offer from TWA at Los Angeles International Airport. Edgar and Edel decided to move closer to family and relocated in Vandalia, Ohio, in 1966. He worked for TWA until his retirement in 1990. Edgar was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council #12912. He and Edel were fond of traveling, and spending time with friends and family. Edgar volunteered at the U.S. Air Force museum for many years finding it hard to stay away from airplanes. A passion for Drum and

Bugle Core competitions took them around the Midwest

during the summer season. After relocating to Long Beach in 2015, Edgar and Edel spent the final years of their lives taking walks and enjoying the sunshine, with Ita the family pet

Chihuahua.

Edgar is survived by his son Dale and his wife Gloria and their children Michelle, and Alexander; grandchildren Nicholas of Seattle, WA, Katarina Berg (Matthew); great-grandchild

Theodore of Edmonds, WA; sisters Anita Haynes, Murrells

Inlet, SC, and Suzanne Lauderback, Playa Del Rey, CA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Edeltrud; sons Michael and Eric.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11:00 am at the St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Road, Vandalia. Visitation will be from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at the church. Burial will follow in Forest Hills

Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

