LAUCHARD, Joseph R. "Joe"



JOSEPH R. "JOE" LAUCHARD, age 71, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on May 19, 2021. He was born in Springfield on October 21, 1949, the son of Joseph and Ruth (Overs) Lauchard. Joe served as a Deputy Sheriff, retiring as a Sergeant at the Clark County Sheriff's Office in 2008 and remained as a Special



Commissioned Deputy until 2015, leaving with 35 years of service to the citizens of Clark County. He was an avid golfer, spending more than thirty years as a member of Locust Hills. Joe was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and drive-in movies. He enjoyed trips to Michigan to see his step-children, Jeff and Marcella. Joe loved camping, fishing and bowling. He was



always a phone call away for anyone who needed him.



Survivors include the love of his life, Lucille (Lewis) Lauchard; children, Ryan J. (Lacey) Lauchard of Marietta, Dawn Lauchard Hamby of Springfield, Shelley Strid of Maine, Wendy Lauchard of Cincinnati, Marcy (Bill) Moore of Michigan, Jeffrey Sparks of Michigan, Melissa Jacobs Smith of North Carolina; two fur kids, Roxie and Loujoe; twenty grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Rinda (David) Flanery of Springfield; three sisters-in-law, Linda Cline, Debbie Taylor and Elizabeth Pahl; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Donald (Brenda) Reams; and a step-daughter, Jodi Hirtzinger. Joe's family would like to extend a special thank you to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the loving care he was provided in his final hours. A celebration of Jungle Joe's life will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Locust Hills Golf Club, 5575 N. River Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45502. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Treacles Creek Cemetery in Mechanicsburg. Memorial gifts may be made in Joe's name to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving Joe's family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared to the family by visiting



