LAUBENSTEIN, Evon



Evon Laubenstein of Hamilton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was born June 1, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Elbert and Cora (McCuistion) Phillips. She was a graduate of Hazel Park High School after which she moved with her family to Hamilton. Here she met and married Paul E. Laubenstein, her husband of 58 years. She received a B.S. Degree in Education from Miami University and subsequently taught for a time in the Hamilton City Schools. Evon had many interests including a fondness for dogwoods and elephants, knitting and quilting. Evon's faith in God was her guide in life. She was a member of First Baptist Church and served there and at Immanuel Baptist in many ways and once served as the president of American Baptist Churches of Ohio. She was involved with American Baptist Women's Ministries at local, state and national levels. Evon was honored to become president of the state and national American Baptist Women's Ministries which provided her opportunities to travel here and abroad as she sought to serve God and encourage others to do the same. Evon loved her family well. She is survived by her daughter, Randi (Lawrence) Combs; sons Chris Laubenstein, Todd (Ambryn) Laubenstein; grandchildren, Dorrie (Tim) Azbill, Ryan (Dominique) Combs, Erin (Nathan) Jewell, Christopher Reid, and Erich Laubenstein; six great-grandchildren, Abby, Michael, Emily, Marlin, Brian and Josephine; brothers Bill Phillips and Michael Phillips; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Laubenstein; her parents and parents-in-law; daughter-in-law Patricia Reid-Laubenstein; brother, Jack Phillips; sisters, Evelyn Claxton and Patsy Kollen; brothers-in-law Fred Claxton, Robert "Bob" Laubenstein; sisters-in-law Lois Phillips, Priscilla Phillips Cress, Pam Phillips and Pauline Laubenstein; 1 niece and 3 nephews. Visitation will be at 10:00 am until time of the service (11:30 am) Thursday, December 29, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Hamilton, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd, Hamilton. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park with Pastor Joe McIntosh and Pastor Lawrence Combs officiating. Avance Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. The family greatly appreciates the care given to Evon: Dr. Thomas Sargero and his staff, the staff at Kettering Fort Hamilton Hospital, and the staff at Jamestowne Rehabilitation Center. The family suggests those who wish to make memorial gifts consider American Baptist Women's Ministries of Ohio (payable to AB Women's Ministries of Ohio, sent to Becky Winsley, Treasurer, 1924 Euclid Ave., Zanesville, OH 43701) or First Baptist Church, Hamilton, Ohio, (1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013). www.avancefuneralhome.com.

