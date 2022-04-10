LARUE, Margaret Louise "Peggy"



88, of Germantown, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 4, 2022. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:30 - 7:30 PM on Monday, April 11, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Miamisburg with



Father Jim Romanello Celebrant. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Good Hope Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

