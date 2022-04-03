springfield-news-sun logo
LAREW, James

LAREW, James Wallace

Age 75 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. James was born in

Alliance, Ohio, to the late

Albert Larew and Ann Larew (nee Davis). He is preceded in his death by two sisters, Lynn Gayhart and Miriam Leonard.

James is survived by his wife of 36 years, Veronica Bush Larew, his daughter, Jamie Bailey (Doug), brothers Jeff Larew, Brian Larew and sister Jenny Larew.

James graduated from Lemon Monroe High School in 1964. He worked at Ohio Bell and AT&T for most of his career. He loved animals, the outdoors and live music. James was a kind soul, loving husband and wonderful father.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Larew family.




