LaQuanti, Rita

age 89, was called up to Heaven on June 25, 2023. We rejoice she is with God, Jesus, and her husband, Joe, who she missed every minute of her life after his passing. Rita was the most wonderful wife and mother; always supporting her husband and children. She is survived by her two daughters, Debra and Lisa. Rita was so loving and compassionate; traits she received from her dear parents, John and Thelma Coverdale. A middle child, she was blessed with two sisters and two brothers. Rita is survived by her sister Carolyn (Allen,d) Perry and brother Steven (Janie) Coverdale. She is preceded in death by her brother David (Annabelle,d) Coverdale and sister Rosalie (Charles) Maxey. Rita loved and was so proud of her nieces and nephews. Rita was born in Tipton, Indiana on July 24, 1933. As a teenager she worked at Slim's restaurant; and graduated from high school in 1951. Rita scored high on a typing contest and was offered multiple jobs; luckily, she chose to come to Wright Patterson AFB to work as a secretary in the Propulsion Lab. She would meet the love of her life, Joe LaQuanti, while working at the base. They were married on August 31, 1957. They were blessed to have 64 years together. While there were times of great joy, there were many challenges too. Rita took great care of her in-laws in their last years. Following Joe's stroke in 2005, she took such wonderful care of Joe at home. In her 70s and 80s, she faced the mental and physical challenges of round-the-clock care with grace and dignity. Mom always told us; she loves us to the moon and back. Mom, every minute of every day we will love you to the moon and back. She was the best mom, always loving and caring, and so much fun too. Mom volunteered at our elementary school, and we can still remember the joy when we saw her there. She always enjoyed hosting dinner parties for friends. Mom was a great cook, and her meals will be dearly missed! Mom hosted big Thanksgiving dinners for our large, loving, extended family for over 30 years. She loved family vacations, and vacations with Dad. She enjoyed swimming, crossword puzzles, visiting neighbors, and being with family and friends. Mother was so strong and always left a special place in people's hearts. We are so thankful for the love and support from Kirkmont Church. Heartfelt thanks to Greg from Wright State Geriatrics; Bonnie and the Graceworks-at-home team. We love you all. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



