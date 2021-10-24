LAPORTE, Doris

LAPORTE (nee Broughton), Doris M.



Age 89 passed away October 7, 2021, in Kettering, Ohio. Doris was born June 29, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim in 1982. She is survived by her 3 children; Jim LaPorte (Rhonda), Chuck LaPorte (Linda), and



Kathy Lohr (Paul); her 9 grandchildren Brian, Daniel, Michael, Patrick, Kevin, Chelsea, Kaitlin, Devan, Alyssa; and her 9 great-grandchildren Sophia, Elise, Isla, Adelaide, Ian, Vivian, Mia, Benjamin and Ava.



There will be a Memorial Mass for Doris on December 4, 11:00 am at Church of the Ascension, immediately followed by a luncheon and Celebration of Life at the same location. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital.



