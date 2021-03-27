LANUM, Howard Michael "Mike"



58, of Springfield, passed away March 22, 2021. Mike was born August 3, 1962, in Springfield, OH, the son of the late Paul E. and Barbara J. (Allen) Lanum. Some of his hobbies included painting and drawing. Mike was also an avid motorcycle



rider in his younger years. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Kelly Henson. Mike is survived by fiancé, Connie Lookabaugh; children, Jessica Lanum, Justin Lanum, Andaya Lanum, and Paula (Cody) Houseman; stepdaughter, Brandy Crane; sisters, Paula Jessee and Tammy Peck; grandson, Austin Houseman; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the International



Pentecostal Church of Christ, 333 E. National Rd, Springfield, OH. The service will begin at 6 p.m. with Pastor Richard



Blevins officiating.

