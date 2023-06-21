Lantz, Kenneth G.



Lantz, Kenneth G., age 83 of Beavercreek passed away Friday June 16, 2023. Ken is survived by his loving wife, Elaine, a son, Derek, and family and friends. As a young man, Ken found a career field he loved as a commercial fisherman for Star Kist Foods in California. Once he relocated back to Dayton he found another career he enjoyed as a Maintenance Technician for Miami Valley Hospital for 25 years. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Leonard's Health Center, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, or the Glen at St. Joseph. Ken will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.



