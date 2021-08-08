LANTZ, John



John Lantz, age 84, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in



Orlando, Florida.



John, a Greenville native, graduated in 1955 from Greenville High School (Darke County, OH).



Known and beloved by many as "Coach Lantz", he was named Ohio's Coach of the Year in 1967 after winning the state's #1 Class A Division title at Versailles High School. John then proceeded to Centerville High School where he served as the head football coach and career counselor, retiring there after serving 21 years and touching the lives of many in their career aspirations.



John is survived by his beloved family: Son Barry Lantz and daughter-in-law Joni Lantz (Cincinnati, OH), and sons Doug Lantz (Fort Lauderdale, FL) and Dan Lantz (Orlando, FL), two loving granddaughters Kelly Lantz (Oregon) and Candace Lantz (Cincinnati), and siblings Mary Ann Caldwell, Steve Lantz, and Paula Weitz.



John was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Jean (Eyer) Lantz, and parents, Rome and Frances, and siblings Lowell, David, and Jean, all from Darke County, Ohio. John was laid to rest, next to his beloved wife Jean, on August 2, 2021, in Abbottsville Cemetery.



The family will be hosting a celebration of life event in the fall of 2021 (Date/Time TBD). To be informed about



the event or to send condolences, please email



JohnLantzEvent@yahoo.com For those inclined, the family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in John Lantz's honor to Boston University CTE Research Center. bu.edu/cte/financial-support/

