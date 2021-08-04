LANTZ, Jerome "Jerry"



Jerome "Jerry" Lantz, age 88, of Pinellas Park, Florida, died Friday, July 16th after a lengthy illness. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Jerry was born to Ellis Island immigrants from Italy and was married for 60+ years to Barbara who preceded him in death. He is survived by two daughters, Robyn (Nick) Powers, Kelly (Leon) Nixon; two sons, Rick (Linda) Lantz and Craig (Karen) Lantz. He is preceded in death by one son (Keith Lantz). Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held for immediate family.



"I was blessed with the best family a person could have"



- Jerry Lantz

