LANSAW, Anne

Age 94, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at her residence. She was born June 16, 1926, in Hazard, Kentucky, and moved to Ohio when she was a child. Anne was the Manager and Buyer for Filson's Dress Shop for over fifty years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church. She enjoyed flower gardening and growing ornamental trees. Preceding her in death were her parents, Joseph and Bernice (Richardson) Schultz; her husband, Orville Lansaw; one brother, Charles Schultz; and two sisters, Joberta Lawrence and Lavone Tudge. Anne is survived by one son, A. Mark Lansaw, and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Grace



Baptist Church, 3023 N. Union Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45005, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 noon with Pastor Max Fernandez officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, mailing address, 3023 N. Union Road, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be made to the family at



