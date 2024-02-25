Lanham, Michael Ray



Michael R. Lanham, 69, of North Ft. Myers, Florida, formerly of Newark DE, passed away on February 13, 2024. Born on September 23, 1954, in Morgantown, WV. Michael was a kindhearted and devoted individual who was a friend to everybody. He had a gift for gab and was known for his excellent cooking skills. He was a hospitable host at gatherings of family and friends.



Michael is survived by his loving husband of 43 years Michael Stott, parents Ray and Patty Lanham, siblings Danny Lanham (Marti), Rick Lanham (Beth), Paula Moore (Kelly), and Beth Stanifer (Albert), as well as a host of nieces and nephews.



Michael attended Madison High School in Middletown, OH, graduated from Miami University in Oxford, OH in 1976. Michael moved to Delaware in 1976 and worked for various companies before starting a career with Wilmington Trust Co/M&T Bank in 1994, retiring in 2022 after 28 years of dedicated service.



