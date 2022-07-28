LANHAM, Daniel

LANHAM, Sr.,



Daniel Wayne



43, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. He was born October 28, 1978, in Springfield, the son of Cecil Sheril and Michelle K. (Collins) Lanham Sr. Mr. Lanham enjoyed riding his motorcycle and working on cars, but he will be best remembered as being a father to everyone. He would do all he could to help any young person who had a problem. Daniel was employed by Certified Oil. Survivors include his loving companion, Mandy Birt; his father, Cecil Lanham Sr.; seven children, Scotty Cochran, Daniel Wayne Lanham Jr. (Hayley), Kyler Lanham, Korrie Lanham, Karson Lanham, Emmalee Lanham and Devyn Lanham; stepchildren, Jeffrey Spriggs (Autumn Cox), Jamie Birt (Cary Binz), Ada-Lynn Brim, Bryleigh Brim and Cindal Brim; grandchildren, Logan Cochran, Gabriel Lanham, Samuel Lanham, Jaden and Preston; one sister, Rita Smith (Brandyn); and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Lou Spriggs; his mother; and brother, Cecil Lanham Jr. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with funeral services immediately following at 5:00PM. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

