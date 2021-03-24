LANGWORTHY,



Barbara J.



83 of Monroe, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Co. She was born on August 27, 1937, in Middletown, Ohio, to Roy C. and



Margie L. (Roberts) Ross.



Barbara was a third grade teacher for over 35 years in Middletown Public Schools. She also was an active and



devoted member of Christ United Methodist Church and a 63 year Life Member of Prosser Chapter # 367 Order of the



Eastern Star where she served her chapter in many offices



during her membership. She served the Grand Chapter of Ohio Order of Eastern Star as Deputy Grand Matron in 1987 and Grand Chaplain in 1997. She is survived by her son,



Donald Langworthy of Monroe; her daughter, Lori Fell of



Middletown; 4 grandchildren, Kurtis (Desi) Pittman of Pueblo West, Colorado, Donald (Kristin) Langworthy of Maineville, Ohio, Elizabeth Fell of Middletown and Ricky Fell of Carlisle; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Caudill of Middletown; brother-in-Law, Charles Cope of Middletown and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents;



husband, Donald Langworthy and sister, Peggy Cope. A



Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, March 27th at 11:00 am at Christ United Methodist Church with Rev. Wynston Dixon officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to: Hospice of Butler and Warren Co. at 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Middletown, OH 45005. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



