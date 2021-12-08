LANGSTER, Emerson



Born January 23, 1946, in Middletown, OH, to Mack and Lucy Langster. Passed away December 2, 2021, age 75. He leaves to cherish his memory his 1 son and 3 daughters, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 11am until time of service at 12pm at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 621 Lafayette Ave, Middletown, Ohio. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com

