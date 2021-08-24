LANGHARDT, Friedhelm



Sept. 16, 1932 – Aug. 9, 2021



Age 88, of Orange Park, FL, formerly of Tipp City, OH, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, August 9, 2021, surrounded by the love of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Ewald and Ida (Schmitz) Langhardt, loving daughter, Belinda (Langhardt) Richards, siblings and their spouses, Horst (Alice) Langhardt, and Eva (Langhardt) (Paul) Mehr, brother-in-law Karl Engemann, and infant grandchildren, Nathan, and Crystal Collins.



Friedhelm is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Harriet (Jocsack) Langhardt, two children, Cheryl (Jon) Collins and Eric Langhardt, eight grandchildren, Andréa (Collins) Knight,



Matthew (Heidi) Collins, Christopher Richards, Hanah Langhardt, Emily Langhardt, Noah Langhardt, Lily Langhardt, Kyler Langhardt, four great-grandchildren, Meredith Collins, Karson Knight, Stanley Collins, and Storm Langhardt, two



siblings, Edith Engemann and Warner (Joselyn) Langhardt, brother-in-law Emil (Patricia) Tipton; two sisters-in-law Vicki Bird and Kathleen Ling as well as many friends and extended family members.



Friedhelm was born on September 16, 1932, in Heiligenhaus, Germany. In 1951 he relocated to the United States and on



July 22, 1959, he obtained his U.S. Citizenship. Friedhelm known to many as "Fred", "Freddy, or "Opa" began his



electrical career in Germany and continued his trade dedicating 70 years to the IBEW Local 82 in Dayton, Ohio.



Friedhelm had the fortune to travel the world, but his fondest memories were the yearly summer family vacations in St.



Petersburg Beach, FL, and weekends at the lake house and boating on Indian Lake.



He will be remembered for the pride he took for his yard of the month, being a car enthusiast, proudly owning a 1956 Thunderbird and 1957 Chevy, and a beer connoisseur but most of all he will be remembered for his keen sense of humor, genuine smile, and the love he had for his family.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 1:00-3:00 PM at Dayton First Church of the Nazarene: 7031 N. Main Street, Dayton, Ohio, 45415, with the Memorial Service beginning at 2:00 PM.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Naugle & Schnauss Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 808 Margaret Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32204, 904-729-3470



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to The Rehabilitation Center for Neurological



Development: 1306 Garbry Road, Piqua, Ohio 45356.



(937) 773-7630 https://www.rcnd.org/donate

