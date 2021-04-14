LANGENDERFER, Sally Jo



Sally Jo Langenderfer was born in West Virginia, but moved to Alton, IL, and then Toledo, OH, where she spent most of her childhood. More recently they lived in Centerville, OH, and previously lived 30 years in



Indian Hill, OH, passed away on Wednesday, April 7th. She is now at peace in their heavenly cottage with her high school sweetheart, George John Langenderfer, Jr., who passed on July 14, 2020. She is survived by their 4 daughters (Kristine, Jennifer, Heidi and Gretchen) and their spouses (Eric Hines and Ian Meiser) and 8 grandchildren (Christian Hines, Emma Staggs, Ava Hines, Ella Staggs, Eden Staggs, Lucy Hines, Josie Hines, and George Meiser). She is preceded in death by her



father and mother (Kirby and Geraldine Siebenthal) of



Toledo, OH. Sally was a beautiful lady and spent a brief time in Atlanta, GA, where she was crowned Miss Atlanta in 1958-1959. She attended Florida Southern University where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi and celebrated 56 years of marriage to her husband George on November 7, 2020. She loved animals especially her toy poodles Chili and Max and more recently Scooter and Bucket who never left her side and slept in her bed every night. She was a stickler for social



etiquette and never made an appearance without a perfectly matching outfit and her hair and makeup just right for the



occasion. Sally was competitive by nature and enjoyed golf with her daughter and teammate Jenny, bowling, bridge and a good game of Scrabble with her oldest daughter Kris. She especially loved nature and enjoyed fishing at their farm in Milan, Indiana, bird watching and feeding the ducks by the lake at their latest home on the 18th hole on Yankee Trace Golf Course. Sally was fond of all of her children and especially her grandchildren who never left her house without a giant iced cookie from Dorothy Lane. She could draw incredibly and appreciated fine art and likely inherited this characteristic from her late father, Kirby, who painted in oils. She was so proud of her daughter Heidi who is also an artist and she



always looked forward to attending her shows and supporting her. She was so proud of her youngest daughter Gretchen who graduated from Muskingum College and has been so



successful in the medical field. Sally was one of a kind, an



incredible planner and organizer, a devoted mother to her four daughters. We will do our best to carry her traditions for years to come by making every holiday and birthday special like she did, making sure our presents at Christmas are wrapped meticulously and using old cards to make them extra



special and never missing an opportunity to give each other a hug or tell each other we love them. Sally's traditions will not be forgotten and she will be missed tremendously. We are at peace knowing she is out fishing with George on a beautiful lake in Heaven on their new boat "WITHKRISJEN "III" and likely arguing over who caught the most fish. We miss you mom! Celebration of life service on April 17th, at 3:00 PM.



until 5:00 PM, at Strawser Funeral Home at 9503 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242. Thank you for all of your support during this very sad time for our family, but know that we are happy that she is at peace with her family and friends in



Heaven. Online condolences at



www.strawserfuneralhome.com