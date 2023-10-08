Lang, Jane



Jane Lang, age 92, passed away on Thursday, September 28th, 2023.



She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Richard 'Dick' Lang and survived by her son Gary Lang (Susan Harrison) of Newport, Kentucky, and grandson Ben Lang; daughter Karen Lang Tan (Dave) of Union, Michigan, and grandchildren Jessica and Jennifer; daughter, Nancy Lang Herrmann (Joe) of Beavercreek, Ohio, and grandchildren Eric, Mady, Max and Luke; and daughter Jennifer Lang Schroeder (Tim) of Austin, Texas, and grandchildren Hanna, Alex and Julia. Born and raised in Steubenville, Ohio, to Theodore and Helena Rudnick. Aunt Nina to her sister's families; Irene Rensi (deceased) and Paula Miotlowski (deceased). Jane moved to Cleveland, where she met her husband and raised their family. She and her husband retired to Miamisburg to enjoy living closer to their grandchildren. They are members of Incarnation Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 am Friday, October 13, 2023 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 7415 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, OH 45459. Memorial gifts in Mrs. Lang's memory can be made to Ohio's Hospice Foundation of Dayton, 7575 Paragon Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home.



