LANEY, Mary Francis

Age 95 of Hamilton, passed away at Bradford Place on

Saturday, December 25, 2021. Mary was born in Corbin,

Kentucky, on December 14, 1926, to Martin Hutton and Minnie Jones Logan. In 1942, she married Frank Laney in Hamilton, and he preceded her in death at the age of 68, on

October 30, 1986. Together they grew their family, having five children that Mary cared for. Mary enjoyed sewing and embroidery. Mary is survived by her children, Harry Laney, Jerry (the late Mary) Laney, Jim (Brenda) Laney, Joan (Ronnie) Robinson and Sheila (Herschell) Tipton; and her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Martin Hutton and Minnie (James) Logan; her husband of 44 years, Frank Laney; her great-grandchild, Tyler Smith; and her sister, Allie Mullins. Condolences may be made at


browndawsonflick.com


