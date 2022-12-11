springfield-news-sun logo
LANE, Raynald

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LANE, Raynald A.

"Ray" M.D.

Age 88, of Springboro, OH, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. A visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, December 13, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am, the following day, at Centerville Community Church, 10688 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville, OH 45458, with burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Target Dayton Ministries (www.targetdayton.com) or American Heart Association – Dayton (www.heart.org/en/affiliates/ohio/dayton). For full obituary please visit


www.routsong.com


Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

http://www.routsong.com

