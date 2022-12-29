LANE, Gordon



72, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 24th, 2022. He was born July 3rd, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Gordon Lane Sr. and Betty Jean Wade.



Gordon graduated from West Carrollton High School in 1968, he went on to work and retire from General Motors. He was a life long musician and loved playing guitar.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Lane; half-brother, Danny Burns, and a step-brother, Gary Lane.



Gordon is survived by his loving family, including his wife of 15 years, Judy; children, Ami Lane (Collin Snyder), Marissa Lane, Shannon (Michael) Barniskis; step-children, Stephanie Baker, Stacy (Brandon) Ferguson, and Sean Baker; grandchildren, Merric Evans-Lane, Edith Snyder-Lane, Aoife Barniskis, Esme Barniskis, and Evelyn Barniskis; a sister, Rebecca Lane; half-brothers, Bill Burns and Dennis Burns; a niece, Jessica Lane; as well as many other family members and friends.



The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Dayton for their wonderful care.



Visitation will be Monday, January 2nd, 2022, from 4:00-6:00pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459. A Funeral Service will immediately follow beginning at 6:00pm. Gordon's final resting place will be at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio.

