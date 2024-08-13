Landsiedel, Edna L.



Age 95, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on August 9, 2024. Edna ("Edie") is survived by her daughter, Lisa A. Landsiedel, who also resides in Kettering, Ohio. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James A. Landsiedel, in 2012 and by her son, James T. Landsiedel, in 2017. Edna was born in Kannapolis, North Carolina, on September 10, 1928.



Edie was an active member of the Dayton Women's Club and of her church, the Southminster Presbyterian Church, for a number of years. In doing so, and as a professional secretary, she made a number of lasting friends who admired her for her quick mind, enduring compassion, ever present sense of humor, and captivating personality.



Most of all, though, Edie loved and enjoyed her family. She spent as much time as possible with her husband Jim and children, Jimmy and Lisa, and always shared an abiding interest in their interests and activities.



Those who had the good fortune of becoming friends with Edie during her time here on earth will always remember and admire her for being a true and loyal friend and always having a positive attitude about all things.



A visitation will take place at the David Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 4600 Mad River Road, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2024, followed by a memorial service at the same location.



In the spirit of Edie's generosity and community enhancement over the years, please consider donating to a charity of your choice to celebrate her life.



