springfield-news-sun logo
X

LANDIS, Virginia

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LANDIS, Virginia Mae"Ginny"

Age 92 of Trotwood, passed away March 21, 2022. She was born to the late Irwin (Endorf) and Helen Emery on July 11, 1929. After graduating from Stivers High School she became a member of the Trotwood

Historical Society, the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential

Historical Society and the Greece Historical Society of

Rochester, NY. She met her husband and love of her life, Noel Emerson Landis, before he served his country in the Korean War. Virginia was also a member of the American Legion and the VFW Post 9936. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Emery and her sister Clareda Benner. She will be remembered by her sons Mark Emerson Landis and David Wayne Landis. A visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. A funeral service will

follow at 1:30 pm. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Royal Oak Mausoleum in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ginny's memory to SICSA humane society. To share a memory of Ginny or leave a special

message for her family, please visit


www.newcomerdayton.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
Woods, Alice
2
BLEVINS, Danielle
3
Chain, Peggy
4
PETERS, Dorothy
5
Spradling, Gina
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top