LANDIS, Teddy

LANDIS, Sr., Rev. Teddy Robert



Age 92 of Sunbury, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 2, 2021. Ted had previously been a lifelong resident of the Brookville, Ohio, area where he was an ardent supporter of the Brookville Community, schools and especially Brookville High School Athletics. He graduated from Patterson Co-op, then furthered his education at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in



Education. He retired from his ministry calling after serving the Lewisburg United Church of Christ faithfully for many years. Ted was a respected journalist and sports editor having covered area sports throughout his career with the hometown Brookville Star Newspaper. He was a Jr. High English Teacher for more than 33 years. Ted also proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be held privately at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Brookville Scholarship and Athletic Fund. If you wish to leave online condolences or view the webcast of the services, please visit



