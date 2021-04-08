LANDIS, Ruby Crawford



Age 93, died April 5, 2021, at The Woodlands of Hamilton. She was born in Kingsport,



Tennessee, on January 16, 1928, the daughter of Nathan and Charmie (Conkin)



Crawford. She married Ralph Landis on December 23, 1946, in Amelia, Virginia. He preceded her in death in 2009 after 62 years of marriage. Ruby's hobbies included bowling, knitting, and quilting. She loved to can vegetables from her garden. Ruby belonged to the



Washington Chapter O.E.S. #195 for 52 years and was a member of Ross Community United Methodist Church. She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara (Larry) Holstein,



Fairfield, Ohio, and Cheryl (Gary) Yeatts, Sedona, Arizona; her grandson, Aaron Holstein and wife Christina, and two great-grandchildren, Elaina Holstein and Declan Holstein; sister-in-law, Mal Landis and many nieces and nephews. Private



funeral services per her request will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Hickory Flat



Cemetery. The family would like to extend appreciation to the kind-hearted staff at the Woodlands and the compassionate caregivers of Day City Hospice. Their kindness will be remembered with gratitude. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ruby's name to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45458. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

